TNI Morning News Headlines – December 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 221 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 129 quarantine and 92 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 98 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ UAE returnee from Keonjhar district tests Omicron positive; Odisha’s Omicron tally reaches to 9.

➡️ School reopening decision may be changed: Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) Odisha.

➡️ More than 2 crore beneficiaries have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha.

➡️ Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, north coastal Odisha are likely to receive rainfall today.

➡️ Section 144 clamped at Baba Akhandalamani temple in Bhadrak; temple remain out of bounds for devotees for 3 days – from 6AM of December 31 till 8PM of January 2 during New Year.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,195 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 143.15 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 77,002; Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.40%.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 781. The number of persons recovered is 151: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ A total of 67,52,46,143 samples tested up to December 29, of which 11,67,612 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Raids at businessman Piyush Jain’s Kannauj residence concludes; Rs 19 crore cash, gold seized.

➡️ ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to COVID situation.

➡️ Rupee slips 2 paise to 74.72 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 50.05 pts to 57,947.53 in opening session, Nifty inches 6.90 pts higher to 17,240.15.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred around 5:30 this morning 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island: National Center for Seismology.

World News

➡️ Texas Children’s Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine today announced that CORBEVAX has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch in India

➡️ Biological E gets approval to conduct trials of Corbevax as booster dose.

➡️ US sees highest single-day spike of 512k Covid cases; California, New York are among the worst-hit states from Covid-19.

➡️ Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers.

➡️ Omicron in Europe: 1 lakh infection in a day in France, Belgium bans gatherings.