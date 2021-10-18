One Crore peple fully vaccinated in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha has crossed another milestone in Covid vaccination in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Odisha Health Department, over one crore citizens have been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccines.

The H&FW Dept also congratulated the Health Work Force of the state for their commitment towards the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.

According to CoWIN data, in total 3,43,32,480 people have so far been administered with either doses of COVID vaccines. While 2,43,06,314 have taken the first dose, 1,00,26,166 received both the doses.

Today, 2,11,800 people were inoculated at 1887 vaccination centres, including 37 private facilities in Odisha.

India has so far administered 98.59 Covid Vaccine doses.