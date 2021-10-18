TNI Evening News Headlines – October 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 144 more COVID positive cases & 181 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 84 local contact cases and 60 quarantine cases.

➡️ 530 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1022780.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik secures third spot in best performing Chief Minister in India category, according to a survey conducted by IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan witnesses the signing of MoU between All India Council for Technical Education & IOSR to introduce engineering courses in Odia.

➡️ Banks and other Banking institutions in Odisha will remain closed on 19th October (Tuesday) and 20th October, 2021 (Wednesday) on the occasion of ‘Eid-Milad’ and ‘Gajalaxmi Puja’ respectively.

➡️ Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra posted as Collector of Khordha. Parul Patawari appointed Collector of Jagatsinghpur. Khordha DM Sanat Kumar Mohanty posted as Director, TE and SCERT along with his additional charge of State Nodal Officer, MDM.

➡️ Commissionerate Police launches initiative ‘PRARAMBH’ to prevent elopement and abduction of minor girls in the state capital.

➡️ Odisha achieves another milestone in COVID-19 Vaccination with over one crore citizens fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ Fresh Low Pressure forms over Odisha; yellow warning issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

➡️ Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the leading coal producer, has dispatched over 5.47 lakh ton coal to consumers yesterday breaking its own record of 5.45 lakh tonne within a fortnight.

➡️ 4 men & 4 women will represent Odisha in the 74th Glenmark National Aquatic Championship 2021 to be held in Bengaluru from 20th to 29th Oct 2021.

➡️ IAS Officer Raj Kumar Sharma gets additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Health & Family Welfare, Odisha.

➡️ Former Odisha Minister Anjali Behera joins BJP.

India News

➡️ Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets lifer in Ranjit Singh murder case.

➡️ Amit Shah chairs top security meet of Police and Inspector Generals, heads of Central Police Forces, intelligence agencies over prevailing security situation in the country.

➡️ 50 trains across 130 locations affected amid farmers’ ‘rail roko’ agitation today: Official.

➡️ Aryan Khan promises to be a good man after getting out of jail during counselling.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Accused Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht and Satya Prakash Tripathi arrested by Lahimpur Kheri Police and SWAT team of Crime Branch.

➡️ Uttarakhand has administered 1st dose of corona vaccine to every adult citizen.

➡️ Kerala reports 6676 new COVID-19 cases, 11,023 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ RBI imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on State Bank of India for not complying with directions issued by the central bank with regard to fraud classification and reporting by commercial banks.

World News

➡️ Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman dies of Covid-19 complications.

➡️ Communal violence rocks Bangladesh; 20 Hindu homes set on fire in Bangladesh days after puja violence: Report.

➡️ 2 earthquakes measuring 4.7 magnitude on richter scale hit Nepal; no damage reported: Officials.

➡️ Iran to host multilateral conference on Afghanistan on October 27.