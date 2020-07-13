100-Word Edit: Odisha seeks to ease burden on Healthcare Infra

Covid Management is getting tougher every passing day. Odisha Government understands it well. Unique approach and flexibility are needed to fight Coronavirus, which can’t be controlled in the absence of a vaccine or medicine.

By allowing conditional home isolation for Asymptomatic and Mild Symptomatic Covid-19 patients, Odisha Govt has sought to ease the burden on hospital infrastructure.

In addition, it has also allowed agencies, PSUs, NGOs and RWAs to manage their own Covid Care Homes. It would be interesting to see if the new policy works or not. People need to be aware, alert and exercise restraint in Covid battle.