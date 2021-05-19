Office of Sujeet Kumar to hold Dialogue on Taiwan-Odisha Ties

TNI Bureau: As part of their Global Development Dialogue (GDD), the office of Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar will hold a webinar on “Taiwan and Odisha: Economic and Investment Opportunities” between 10 AM-11:30 AM on 21st May, 2021.

This webinar intends to discuss the challenges and opportunities for Taiwan and Odisha to develop a thriving economic partnership.

The coastal state of Odisha, in Eastern India, has grown above national average in last decade and continues to attract large foreign investments. As Taipei and Delhi come closer to focus on increased bilateral investments, technical cooperation and people to people exchange, Bhubaneswar (capital of Odisha) has the capacity and willingness to contribute to this process.

There is massive opportunity to significantly enhance the India-Taiwan trade ties, and this can be achieved by focusing on building and augmenting trade ties between Taiwan and Indian states.

Taiwan is a strong and growing economy in Asia Pacific and India offers a brilliant investment climate. Despite Taiwan’s Southbound Policy, bilateral trade with India in 2020, however, stands at $4.79 billion only which is way below its true potential.

Through this dialogue, Sujeet Kumar intends to explore the potential between Taiwan and Odisha when it comes to trade and business.

The Panelists in the Webinar include:

👉 Baushaun Ger, Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, New Delhi

👉 Nitin Jawale, IAS, Managing Director IPICOL, Govt. of Odisha

👉 Steven Liu, Taipei World Trade Center, Liaison Office in Kolkata

👉 Sujeet Kumar MP, Rajya Sabha, Indian Parliament

👉 Gautam Ghosh, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Locus42 Consulting

👉 Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Chairperson, FICCI Odisha State Council & Managing Director, Sambad Group

Prof. Kamala Kanta Dash, Assistant Professor, Sri Sri University will moderate the session.

The Global Development Dialogue (GDD) is a thought leadership webinar platform initiated by the MP Office of Shri Sujeet Kumar (Rajya Sabha) to forward discussions on important issues that have regional and global relevance and impact.