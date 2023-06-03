Odisha Train Tragedy: How 3 Trains derailed at the Same Spot

TNI Bureau: Death toll in the shocking train tragedy near Bahanaga in Balasore district last night, has gone up to 233. It’s still counting. At least 900 people are injured.

Rescue operations are going on in full swing. Trams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been at work. The injured are being treated at various hospitals.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who will visit the accident site today, has announced a state mourning on June 3.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who will reach the accident spot today, has ordered a high level probe into the tragedy.

At least 500 units of blood, were collected overnight in Balasore through volunteers. The blood stock now stands at 900, informs Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

How the Trains Derailed leading to the Tragedy:

🔹 2 Coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express (Train No. 12864) derailed and fell on the adjacent tracks. The train was on its way to Howrah. #TNI

🔹 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express (Train No. 12841), collided with the derailed coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. Coromandel was on its way to Chennai. #Insight

🔹 The derailed coaches of Coromandel Express also hit the wagons of a goods train.