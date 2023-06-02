“Some individuals had lost their legs, while others had their hands severed”- Passenger recounts Terrifying Moment

Balasore, TNI Bureau: In a devastating incident involving the Shaimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur Howrah Express, a passenger shares a harrowing account of the horrifying moments experienced inside the train. The individual, who was reportedly traveling on one of the trains involved, spoke to news agency ANI, recounting the chaos and terror that unfolded.

“I was peacefully asleep when suddenly the train derailed, causing a frenzy among the passengers. Many from the unreserved coaches rushed towards the reserved coaches, creating a surge of people. In the midst of this chaos, my coach overturned, and I found myself trapped beneath a pile of fellow passengers. I suffered injuries and my hand was hurt,” the shaken passenger described in a video.

When asked about the casualties, the eyewitness painted a chilling picture of the aftermath. “As I managed to escape from the overturned coach, I was confronted with a gruesome scene. Severed body parts were scattered around. Some unfortunate individuals had lost their legs, while others had their hands severed,” the witness shared, clearly disturbed by the horrifying sights witnessed at the accident site.

Immediate action was taken in response to the tragedy, with both state and union governments mobilizing rescue teams to the scene. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF), and Fire Service teams were dispatched to aid in the rescue operations. Their valiant efforts are currently underway to provide assistance and relief to the affected individuals.

According to sources from the news agency ANI, the toll of this tragedy includes approximately 600 injuries and an estimated 65-70 deaths. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have pledged to address the issue promptly. Both officials have expressed their commitment to providing all necessary support and resources to those affected by this devastating accident. In a demonstration of their dedication, they will personally visit the accident site tomorrow to assess the situation firsthand and ensure that the affected individuals receive the care they need.