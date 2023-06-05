Odisha Train Tragedy: Distraught Families can call BMC Control Room Helpline

Bhubaneshwar, TNI bureau: In the aftermath of the tragic Balasore Train Mishap, distraught families continue their desperate search for missing loved ones. Chief Secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Jena, has made an appeal to the media, acknowledging their efforts in covering stories related to the missing persons. However, he also requests their assistance in directing the affected families to the BMC control room in Satyanagar or providing them with contact information for further assistance by calling Toll Free 1929 or 18003450061.

Dear media friends, some of you are doing a good job of showing stories of missing persons. While doing so, may I request you to also guide the families to BMC control room( Satyanagar) or help them to contact Toll Free 1929 or 18003450061 for getting further assistance . — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 5, 2023

The incident, which claimed several lives, has left numerous families in a state of uncertainty as they frantically visit hospitals in hopes of finding their missing relatives. With dedicated teams from the state actively engaged in the recovery and identification process, the identification of only 151 bodies has been accomplished thus far.

Authorities are working tirelessly to expedite the identification process to provide closure and solace to the grieving families.