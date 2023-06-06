CBI begins probe into Odisha Train Tragedy

TNi Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its probe into the horrific train tragedy in Bahanaga, Balasore that claimed 278 lives and injured more than 1000 people.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A 10-member CBI team along with some Central Forensic Experts reached the accident spot this morning. They also visited the signal room as well as the main and loop line.

Senior railway officials are present at the spot. The Railway Board had earlier recommended a CBI probe into the tragic train accident. Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site on Monday.