Odisha Train Tragedy: Man rescued Alive after 48 Hours

Balasore, TNI Bureau: Two days after the deadly triple train mishap in Odisha’s Balasore, the railway police rescued a critically injured man who was travelling in one of the trains. Accordingly, the man was thrown off from the train due to the collision.

According to sources, the man has been identified as Dulal Majumdar from Assam. He was found lying injured at a distance of 200 metres from the level crossing.

The Soro police admitted him to the Hospital and he was later shifted to Balasore hospital for further treatment.

Further details of the injured man from Assam are yet to be ascertained.