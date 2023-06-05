Battle of Junagarh Not Easy for Capt. Dibya Shankar: PIN Report

TNI Bureau: A private Intelligence agency – Political Intelligence Network (PIN) has predicted that former Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra will have a tough time to win in Junargarh assembly constituency this time, although he may look strong on paper.

PIN (Political Intelligence Network) has taken several factors into account while conducting the analysis. The information was collected from the ground and analysed carefully.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here’s the PIN Report: