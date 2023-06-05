Battle of Junagarh Not Easy for Capt. Dibya Shankar: PIN Report
Former Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra will have a tough time to win in Junargarh assembly constituency this time
TNI Bureau: A private Intelligence agency – Political Intelligence Network (PIN) has predicted that former Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra will have a tough time to win in Junargarh assembly constituency this time, although he may look strong on paper.
PIN (Political Intelligence Network) has taken several factors into account while conducting the analysis. The information was collected from the ground and analysed carefully.
Here’s the PIN Report:
- In 2019, Dibya Shankar had received 83,789 votes while BJP candidate got 55,930 votes, Congress secured 32,343 votes
- Mali community not happy with Dibya Shankar Mishra.
- Dibya’s candidate lost in NAC Election in 2022
- Congress likely to 1get more Mali votes as Tuleswar Naik quit BJD to join Congress. Durga Naik camp May also vote against Dibya.
- Bindu Mahananda eyes MLA ticket. He may revolt if denied a ticket. SC votes (39,000+) may split. Saul Mangaraj will get a good chunk of votes for Congress.
- ST votes in Junagarh AC are 45,000+. BJD does not have a strong leader. Votes will be split.
- Meher community traditionally goes with BJP. They have8000+ votes.
- Sahu community (8000+) is against Dibya Shankar Mishra after Govind Sahu’s death.
- Urban voters are around 14000 and majority prefer BJP
- Total Votes in Junagarh – around 2,30,000.
