Odisha to set up COVID-19 Hospitals with 950 Beds

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIMS Medical Colleges today at Loka Seva Bhawan to set up 950 bedded state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar for treatment of Covid 19 patients. These hospitals will be the state facility for Covid 19 treatment. OMC and MCL will provide the CSR funding for the purpose. Both the new facilities will be functional in a fortnight.

The first MoU signed by Government of Odisha represented by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, MD of OMC Vyneel Krishna and KIMS Management to set up a 450 bedded hospital.

The second MoU was signed by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, S.S. Panda of MCL and SUM Hospital Management to set up a 500 bedded hospital plus ICU facilities.

The State Government has taken this unique initiative to respond to this extraordinary challenge. The Chief Minister has also directed to set up similar facilities for COVID-19 cases in other areas of the State.

Among others MP Dr. Achyut Samant, Chief Secretary, Advisor to CMO, Chairman OMC, Secretary to CM (5T), VC of SOA University were also present.