Odisha to get Luxury Houseboat Soon

Insight Bureau: Chilika Lake is the most popular destination for eco-tourism in Orissa. A huge variety of Flora and Fauna including numerous rare and endangered species of all forms has been the main reason for considering Chilika Lake as Ramsar site. Boating at Chilika is one of the most popular activities.

How about a stay in a boat? When your mind will be dancing to the tunes of the blue water and you will be under a roof and the roof will be in the middle of Asia’s biggest inland saltwater lagoon. Surprised? You will soon witness this heavenly experience in Odisha, and none other than, in Chilika only.

Vikash Eco Resorts is going to start the luxury house boat services at the Chilika Lake soon. With the first ever houseboat, “Garude”, it is all set to give the visitors a whole new experience.

The houseboat has a lounge, a bar, premium living rooms for guests, suite rooms, kitchen and washrooms. The boat also has a upper deck to sit and chill.

While sitting on a luxurious couch, visitors will get to enjoy the mesmerizing view of Chilika from the houseboat. This ultra luxurious experience will soon come to Odisha.

Supported by Odisha Tourism, Vikash Eco Resorts is launching the first houseboat services soon, according to sources.