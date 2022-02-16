Tribute to Renowned Litterateur Haraprasad Parichha Pattanaik

Dr Pattanaik was an acclaimed poet, critic, translator and editor.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Noted writer Dr Haraprasad Parichha Pattanaik breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today. He was 68.

He wrote several books in both Odia and English language. He has around 20 books to his credit.

He won several awards, including the Odisha Sahitya Academy (2012) and the ‘Gangadhar Meher Kabita Samman’ (2018).

He also worked as Chief Editor of Odia daily ‘Sarbasadharana’ and was associated with the Sun Times.

