Odisha Schools to Celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

TNI Bureau: The Government of India has planned to celebrate a special event ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to mark India’s 75 years of Independence, from March 12, 2021. The celebrations are to be dotted with several events like conference, exhibitions, social media campaigns, drawing competitions, virtual shows and other such programmes across all states and union territories.



In this regard, Bhupendra Poonia, State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), issued a letter yesterday to all school heads to ensure participation of maximum number of schools, students and teachers in this nationwide event.



Conference, seminar, symposium, webinar, talks, essay or creative writing competition and presentation by students on India’s Freedom Struggle will be conducted on 12th March 2021, the letter said.



The celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence – ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ will commence 75 weeks prior to Independence Day, 2022 and will extend upto Independence Day, 2023.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the opening ceremony on 12th March, 2021 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat which was starting place of ‘Dandi March’ or ‘Salt March’ during India’s Freedom Struggle.



Notably, on March 12, 1930 Mahatma Gandhi embarked his historic ‘Salt March’ from Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi to protest against the British salt monopoly.



Earlier, on last Monday, PM Modi addressed the National Committee to commemorate 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ in a meeting held through a video conference.



He said that the festival of 75 years of Independence should be one such festival, in which the spirit of the freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India, could be experienced.



This event will also showcase India’s achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give a framework for resolution to us for the next 25 years. This participation involves the feelings, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore countrymen.