Odisha reports 23 new Omicron Cases; 10 Local Contacts

Insight Bureau: Odisha has reported 23 new Omicron cases, which took the State tally to 37. Around 50% (10 cases) of the total new cases are said to be local contacts with no foreign travel history. Two more are linked to the foreign returnees. The foreign returnees are from Oman, Syria, UAE, Finaland, Saudi Arabia.

The remaining 50% patients had returned from abroad. The new cases were confirmed via genome sequencing. One of the 23 cases has already recovered. Odisha is now placed at the 8th spot in the country in terms of Omicron cases.

The number of Omicron cases in the country has now gone up to 1626 with Maharashtra leading with 460 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Gujarat (136), Rajasthan (122), Kerala (79), Karnataka (66), Haryana (63) and Odisha (37).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 424 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours out of which 67 were in the age group of 0-18.

No Reason to Panic:

As per the latest reports from South Africa and UK, Omicron remains very less severe and hospitalisation requirements are very low. Vaccination has been effective against hospitalisation and severity, the studies revealed.