No Physical Classes for Class 1-5 from January 3 in Odisha

Earlier the State Government had made an announcement regarding reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from January 3, 2022.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Odisha Government has deferred the reopening of physical classes for Class 1-5 Students from January 3 due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Odisha registered a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases with 424 more persons tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

