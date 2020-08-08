Odisha reports 1643 New Covid-19 Cases; 12 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported twelve deaths and highest single-day spike of 1643 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 44193 including 15189 active cases and 28697 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 9.42% as compared to 11.42% on August 7.

👉 Of the 1643 new cases, 1018 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 625 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 274 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Howerver, Khurda also reported 274 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Ganjam, Khurda, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and 1 each from Balesore, Bargarh, Gajapati, Sundergarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 259. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 125 in Ganjam District, 17 in Sundargarh and 16 in Gajapati.

👉 3 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Balasore, Mayurbhanj & Khordha today, taking the Odisha toll to 48.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (274), Rayagada (136) and Sundargarh (118).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (274), Ganjam (274), Rayagada (136), Sundargarh (118), Sambalpur (112), Cuttack (98), Puri (92), Balasore (73), Kandhamal (52), Koraput (50), Balangir (43), Nayagarh (40), Mayurbhanj (39), Dhenkanal (36), Jajpur (36), Gajapati (35), Kalahandi (30), Malkangiri (27), Jagatsinghpur (21), Angul (16), Kendrapada (14), Bargarh (7), Boudh (7), Nabarangpur (5), Keonjhar (3), Bhadrak (2), Jharsuguda ( 2 ) and Nuapada (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 12 (2 each from Ganjam, Khurda, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and 1 each from Balesore, Bargarh, Gajapati, Sundergarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1810

➡️ Samples Tested on August 7: 17,444