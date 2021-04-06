Odisha Politics-Rs 50 Lakh in Pipili ..

TNI Bureau: Seizure of Rs 50 lakh from two youths in Pipili has raised eyebrows in the political circle. While BJP has maintained a stoic silence, BJD has alleged BJP link to the cash seizure ahead of assembly bypolls on April 17.

Viral photos of BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanayak with the detained youths are doing the round. The BJD has upped the ante and approached the Election Commission seeking a detailed investigation into the matter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pipili is witnessing high voltage contest with BJD leader Rudra Pratap Maharathy and BJP leader Ashrit Pattanayak fighting the battle for their own survival.

Will Ashrit turn out to be third time lucky? Will Rudra carry forward his Father’s legacy? An interesting battle is on the cards.