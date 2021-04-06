TNI Morning News Headlines – April 6, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Puri District Administration makes negative RT-PCR Test reports mandatory for Tourists coming to Puri from 12 States.
➡️ Odisha Government asks Headmasters/Headmistress to take at least two classes daily.
➡️ Odisha reports 588 fresh COVID-19 cases. Daily COVID 19 cases in Khordha crosses 100-mark with 105 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (84) & Kalahandi (64).
India News
➡️ India reports 96,982 new COVID 19 cases, 50,143 recoveries and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,26,86,049 including 7,88,223 active cases, 1,17,32,279 cured cases & 1,65,547 deaths.
➡️ 25,02,31,269 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 5th April. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.
➡️ Total of 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Justice NV Ramana as next Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana will take oath as 48th CJI on April 24.
➡️ Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM till 30th April, in the wake of COVID 19 situation.
➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Modi suggests gearing up of Covid-19 vaccination drive and permit those above 18 years to receive vaccine.
➡️ Voting underway in 750 seats across four Sstates – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and 1 Union Territory – Puducherry.
➡️ ITBP jawan carried elderly voter in Kulpi, Sundarban to polling booth to cast her vote for the third phase of West Bengal Elections.
➡️ PM Modi addresses BJP cadre on the occasion of 41st BJP Foundation Day.
➡️ ED attaches assets worth Rs 165.86 cr in illegal coal mining case of West Bengal
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 131.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.85 Million.
➡️ Pakistan reports over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours from coronavirus- the highest single day toll in over three months
➡️ Barry O’Farrell AO, Australia’s High Commissioner to India received first dose of Covishield vaccine.
➡️ A video claiming WHO has warned of 50,000 COVID 19 deaths in India by 15 April is fake news: SEARO.
Comments are closed.