TNI Morning News Headlines – April 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Puri District Administration makes negative RT-PCR Test reports mandatory for Tourists coming to Puri from 12 States.

➡️ Odisha Government asks Headmasters/Headmistress to take at least two classes daily.

➡️ Odisha reports 588 fresh COVID-19 cases. Daily COVID 19 cases in Khordha crosses 100-mark with 105 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (84) & Kalahandi (64).

India News

➡️ India reports 96,982 new COVID 19 cases, 50,143 recoveries and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,26,86,049 including 7,88,223 active cases, 1,17,32,279 cured cases & 1,65,547 deaths.

➡️ 25,02,31,269 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 5th April. Of these, 12,11,612 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Justice NV Ramana as next Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana will take oath as 48th CJI on April 24.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM till 30th April, in the wake of COVID 19 situation.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Modi suggests gearing up of Covid-19 vaccination drive and permit those above 18 years to receive vaccine.

➡️ Voting underway in 750 seats across four Sstates – West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and 1 Union Territory – Puducherry.

➡️ ITBP jawan carried elderly voter in Kulpi, Sundarban to polling booth to cast her vote for the third phase of West Bengal Elections.

➡️ PM Modi addresses BJP cadre on the occasion of 41st BJP Foundation Day.

➡️ ED attaches assets worth Rs 165.86 cr in illegal coal mining case of West Bengal

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 131.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.85 Million.

➡️ Pakistan reports over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours from coronavirus- the highest single day toll in over three months

➡️ Barry O’Farrell AO, Australia’s High Commissioner to India received first dose of Covishield vaccine.

➡️ A video claiming WHO has warned of 50,000 COVID 19 deaths in India by 15 April is fake news: SEARO.