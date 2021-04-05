TNI Evening News Headlines – April 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government has deployed 36 AYUSH doctors in Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts for COVID-19 management.

➡️ India’s largest strategic petroleum reserve will come up at Chandikhol in Jajpur district.

➡️ Rs 50 lakh cash seized in poll-bound Pipili.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation office for 48 hours after its 6 staff tested positive for Covid 19.

➡️ Odisha changes timings for Covid vaccination from 8 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM in view of heat wave condition.

➡️ 215 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 338150.

➡️ Social distancing being enforced at Sri JaganNath Temple Puri; Devotees are visiting at Shree Jagannath Temple with strict adherence to COVID 19 guidelines.

➡️ Odisha Govt requests for 15 lakh doses of Covishield for Odisha immediately.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 75 new cases of COVID 19 including 62 local contact & 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ Nayagarh: Supreme Court to hear mother’s plea seeking a CBI probe into the Pari murder case on April 19.

India News

➡️ Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Maoists claim that Cobra jawan Rakeshwara Singh Manhas has been in its captivity.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 & vaccination-related issues on 8th April, via video conferencing.

➡️ Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns amid corruption charges. Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil given charge of Maharashtra Home department.

➡️ CBI team to reach Mumbai on Tuesday to start process of registering preliminary enquiry against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.

➡️ Team comprising 150 Uttar Pradesh cops leaves for Punjab to bring back gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

➡️ Election Commission imposes prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies going to polls tomorrow.

➡️ Mahrashtra reports 47,288 new COVID 19 cases, 26,252 discharges and 155 deaths.

➡️ Mumbai reports 9,857 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka reports 5279 cases, Tamil Nadu 3,672 cases, Delhi records 3,548 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat 3160 new COVID19 cases, Rajasthan reports 2429 cases and Kerala 2357 cases.

➡️ One-third of vaccination sites in all Delhi govt hospitals to run round-the-clock from tomorrow.

➡️ 5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near Sikkim-Nepal border, tremors also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ IMD reports 3rd March as the warmest in 121 years in terms of monthly average temperature .

World News

➡️ China reports biggest jump in daily cases in over 2 months.

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law for allowing President to run for two more terms.