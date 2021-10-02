Odisha Police improves Passport Verification Process under 5T

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Police has achieved remarkable success in Passport Verification. Under the 5T Initiatives, Odisha Police has been able to bring down the verification within four days.

The average time for passport verification, as per the data of Passport Authorities, was 26 days. Earlier this year, Odisha Police decided to bring substantial improvement in this and during the first fortnight of September, the average time taken by Odisha Police was 4 days. “This is among the best in the country,” said DGP Abhay.

DGP has appreciated the work of P.S. level officers, district SSP, and Special Branch in achieving this objective.

DGP Abhay further added that passport verification was undertaken under the 5T initiative. Tablets were purchased and distributed to each Police Station. A specific App for passport verification was installed and the Special Branch started guiding and monitoring passport verification more clearly.

Early the average time for passport was 26 days in 2018, 26 days in 2019, and 36 days in 2020 (delay due to Corona). The average verification time was 99 days in 2017, 90 days in 2016, and 38 days in 2015.