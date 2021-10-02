Covid Pill coming soon; raises Hopes

The Covid pill being developed by Merck & Co (MRK.N) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised in cases of severe Covid 19 infection. While the Covid pill is yet to get authorization, Molnupiravir would become the first ‘oral antiviral medication’ for Covid 19.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said that they seek US emergency use approval for the Covid pill as soon as possible. Following this, they would be able to make regulatory applications across the world.

“An oral antiviral that can impact hospitalization risk to such a degree would be game-changing,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir and the generic steroid dexamethasone. Both the medications are given when the patient is in the hospital for treatment. .

Taking to the media, Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis said that the Covid pill is going to change the dialogue regarding managing the pandemic.

The results from the Phase III trial, which sent Merck shares up more than 9%, were so strong that the study is being stopped early at the recommendation of outside monitors.