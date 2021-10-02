ZERO Covid Active Cases in Boudh District

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Boudh remains the lone district in Odisha to achive ZERO Covid Active case milestone as on today. In total, Boudh had recorded 12,594 Covid positive cases and 112 deaths. However, all active cases have recovered now.

Other districts with single digit Covid Cases include Nabarangpur (4) and Gajapati (9). Kandhamal and Malkangiri have 12 active cases each.

Khordha continues to top the list with 2342 Covid active cases, followed by Cuttack (591), Balasore (308), Jajpur (216), Jagatsinghpur (214) and Mayurbhanj (200). Sambalpur (114) and Puri (112) are the other districts with 100+ active cases.

