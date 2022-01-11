TNI Evening News Headlines – January 11, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ 752 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1047783.

➡️ Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passes away. He was 63.

➡️ Noted Odia litterateur and writer of Sambalpuri film Bhukha, Manglu Charan Biswal passes away.

➡️ MBBS student of SCB Medical College and Hospital found dead on bank of Mahanadi river

➡️ 3 youths sustained injuries on their neck as they got entangled with manja in Dumduma area.

➡️ Odisha Government prohibits congregations at river banks/ ghats/ ponds/ sea shore or near other water bodies to take bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/ Pongal.

➡️ One teacher will monitor 1,000 people for Covid-19 in Bargarh district.

➡️ Odisha Govt bans large gatherings on Republic Day; Only police contingent will participate in the ceremony.

➡️ Odisha topped India Skills 2021 National Competition with 51 medals including 10 Gold, 18 Silver, 9 Bronze & 14 Medallions.

India News

➡️ Income tax return filing deadline for Assessment Year 2021-22 extended till March 15: CBDT.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ NCP is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections.

➡️ Delhi reports 21,259 new cases & 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 90% of eligible adult population in UP vaccinated with first dose.

➡️ Molnupiravir not to be included in Covid-19 clinical management protocol as of now.

➡️ Tamil Nadu issues Covid guidelines for Jallikattu, allows 150 spectators.

➡️ Tata to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the league.

➡️ Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19. He was a part of India’s squad for South Africa ODIs.

World News

➡️ US reports 1,459,005 new coronavirus cases in one day, setting world record.

➡️ 9 people in every second test positive for COVID-19 in US: Reports.

➡️ 140,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19, highest since pandemic began.

➡️ 7 Million Omicron cases detected in Europe last week: WHO.