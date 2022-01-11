Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das passes away

Insight Bureau: Veteran Odia Cine Actor Mihir Das breathed his last on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 63.

The actor, who was suffering from kidney ailments for the last few years and undergoing dialysis, was admitted to Ashwini hospital in Cuttack.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In his career spanning over three decades, he has won the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Laxmi Protima’ in 1998 and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ in 2005. But it was the Ollywood movie ‘Pua Mora Bholashankar’ which propelled him to stardom.

Mihir Das began his career in the year 1979 with an Art movie named ‘School Master’. The legendary actor acted in more than 150 films.