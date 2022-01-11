Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das passes away

The actor, who was suffering from kidney ailments for the last few years and undergoing dialysis, was admitted to Ashwini hospital in Cuttack.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das passes away
188

Insight Bureau:  Veteran Odia Cine Actor Mihir Das breathed his last on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 63.

The actor, who was suffering from kidney ailments for the last few years and undergoing dialysis, was admitted to Ashwini hospital in Cuttack.

Related Posts

Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 Schedule; Check Details

TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In his career spanning over three decades, he has won the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Laxmi Protima’ in 1998 and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ in 2005. But it was the Ollywood movie ‘Pua Mora Bholashankar’ which propelled him to stardom.

Mihir Das began his career in the year 1979 with an Art movie named ‘School Master’. The legendary actor acted in more than 150 films.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.