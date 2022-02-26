Russian Troops launch “final assault” on Kyiv

Insight Bureau: Russian troops have reportedly launched the final assault on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine on 26th February, Saturday. The battle for Kyiv has intensified as blasts and intense gunfire in parts of the city reported by eyewitnesses.

“Tonight they are setting out to storm Kyiv,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said in a late night message. Warning of the offensive, he said, “This night will be hard, very hard, but morning will come. We cannot lose the capital.”

Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning its attack on Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

Russia holds veto power as a permanent member of the United Nation Security Council. 11 out of 15 members of the council voted for the motion while India along with China and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

According to a post by Ukraine military official Facebook page, a Russian helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed. Another Su-25, heading towards Vinnytsia in West Ukraine was already destroyed by a Su-27 pilot.

Notably, Intense fighting is currently going on in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land an airborne force.

“Active fighting is taking place on the streets of Kyiv. Everywhere the enemy gets a decent rebuff and incurs losses ..Let’s win together!,” it reported.

Key Developments: