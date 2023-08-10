No Confidence Motion against Modi Govt defeated in the Lok Sabha

The no-confidence motion moved by the I.N.D.I.A alliance Opposition against the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was suspended from the House for making objectionable comments on the Prime Minister in his speech during the no-confidence motion discussion.

The NDA has a majority of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is 144.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion. The first motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the parliament on the third day of the no confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha today.

Key Address of PM Modi:

➡️ The no-confidence motion is lucky for the BJP-led Centre as the floor test is not for the NDA, but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

➡️ Opposition is not worried about the hunger of the poor, but only worried about power.

➡️ The Opposition had a secret blessing, that whoever they wanted to harm, succeeds.

➡️ People of country have no confidence in Congress.

➡️ People of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland and Tripura are saying “no-confidence” to the Congress.

➡️ Whose Government was there in Manipur when everything used to happen according to the wishes of insurgent organisations? Whose Government was there in Manipur when Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was not allowed in government offices?

➡️ On 5th March 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack in the helpless citizens in Mizoram. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country?

➡️ It is true that Lanka was not set ablaze by Hanuman, it was set ablaze by his (Ravan) arrogance.