TNI Evening News Headlines – August 10, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed to provide free textbooks to the students of all non-aided/private Odia medium schools in the State from 2024-25 academic session. For this, the State Govt will spend Rs 9.43 crore annually.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Infosys BPM centre in Bhubaneswar. It will generate employment for 500 people in 1st phase & later expanded to 2000.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik feliciated 19 districts of Odisha with ‘Bhoomi Samman’ for excellent performance in computerisation of land records.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to impose Rs 1000-5000 penalty if mosquito breeding source found at home, commercial establishments.
➡️Paradip Port Authority (PPA) achieved a major milestone by clocking record cargo throughput of 50.16 MMT Cargo, by exhibiting 6.5% growth.
➡️Centre released first installment of Rs 1.175 crore for conservation and management of Chilika lake in Odisha.
➡️Opposition’s no-confidence motion defeated in the Lok Sabha.
➡️Opposition MPs walk out of the Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on No Confidence Motion.
➡️Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspended from Lok Sabha Amidst ‘Misconduct’ Motion.
➡️Total of 134 sitting MPs and MLAs have cases related to crimes against women, which includes 21 sitting MPs and 113 sitting MLAs.
➡️Nuh Violence: Social media groups linked to Pak incited aggressive actions.
➡️Top Maoist leader Pramod Mishra arrested from Jharkhand-Bihar border.
➡️Air India unveils its new logo.
➡️WHO designates ‘Eris’ Covid strain ‘variant of interest’ as cases rise globally.
➡️US: Death toll rises to 36 in deadly wildfires in Hawaii.
