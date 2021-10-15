Odisha-Mo Parivar sets huge Blood Donation Target on CM’s Birthday

Insight Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar is organising blood donation camps across the State on October 16 to mark the Birthday of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had conceptualized the Jeevan Bindu blood donation programme in 2015.

The Odisha-Mo Parivar has set a target of 8,000 blood units on CM’s Birthday despite inclement weather conditions in various parts of the State & Covid-19 situation.

Going by the enthusiasm among Naveen Patnaik’s supporters and well-wishers and efforts made by Odisha-Mo Parivar volunteers, the target may be well within the reach tomorrow.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had decided not to celebrate his birthday for the 3rd successive year. He appealed the people to help families of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 and donate blood instead of visiting his residence Naveen Niwas to wish him.

The Jeevan Bindu program, which is now being held under the aegis of Odisha-Mo Parivar, has become a lifeline for millions of people in the State who are in need of blood.

Also Read:

Odisha CM not to celebrate Birthday Tomorrow in view of Corona Pandemic