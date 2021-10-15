100-Word Edit: Bhubaneswar slips in Smart City Rankings

Using all tricks and strategies, they emerged as No. 1 in the Smart Cities rankings in 2016. But, things went wrong in the next 5 years, as Bhubaneswar slipped to 15th from 1st among the 100 Smart Cities of India.

The entire Smart City project is turning out to be a failure with Cities hardly taking corrective steps to improve the infrastructure and living standard.

Whether the Centre or State, both tried to sell the dreams. But, for people in Bhubaneswar, nothing changed in the ground. And, if things continue like this, it will turn worse in the coming days.