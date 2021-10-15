Odisha CM not to celebrate his Birthday tomorrow

Naveen Patnaik had not celebrated his birthday in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic & in 2019 due to cyclone Fani.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM not to celebrate his Birthday tomorrow
Insight Bureau:   Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday tomorrow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. His birthday falls on October 16.

The Chief Minister appealed people to help families of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 and donate blood instead of visiting his residence Naveen Niwas to wish him, which will be the utmost blessing for him.

The CM also said that he was always indebted to the people of Odisha for their love, wishes and blessings.

