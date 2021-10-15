Know Class 8, 11 Offline Class Timing in Odisha

The offline classes for students of Class 11 will resume from October 21 whereas the offline classes for students of Class 8 will resume from October 25

By Sagarika Satapathy
Offline classes for 8, 11 standard students to resume from Oct 21 in Odisha
146

Insight Bureau:  Odisha Government on Friday announced resumption of physical classes for students of 8th and 11th standards from October 21 as the State is witnessing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases.

As per the latest notification, the offline classes for students of Class 11 will resume from October 21 whereas the offline classes for students of Class 8 will resume from October 25, informed the State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The classes for Standard 8 will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm & the classes for Standard 11 students will be between 10 and 1:30 pm.

Related Posts

Odisha-Mo Parivar sets huge Blood Donation Target on…

Maoist Leader RK dies in Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 9 and 12 has already been resumed in the state with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

No decision has been taken for reopening of schools for students from class 1 to class 7.

No cooked midday meal will be served to the students. Dry ration will be provided to students as being provided earlier.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.