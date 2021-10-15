Know Class 8, 11 Offline Class Timing in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday announced resumption of physical classes for students of 8th and 11th standards from October 21 as the State is witnessing a declining trend in COVID-19 cases.

As per the latest notification, the offline classes for students of Class 11 will resume from October 21 whereas the offline classes for students of Class 8 will resume from October 25, informed the State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The classes for Standard 8 will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm & the classes for Standard 11 students will be between 10 and 1:30 pm.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 9 and 12 has already been resumed in the state with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

No decision has been taken for reopening of schools for students from class 1 to class 7.

No cooked midday meal will be served to the students. Dry ration will be provided to students as being provided earlier.