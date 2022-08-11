Pandian in Brahmagiri; Alarnath Temple to get a Facelift

Scretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian today visited the famous Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri about 20 kilometres from Puri.

Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian was there to take stock of existing facilities for pilgrims at the temple site and take appropriate steps for development.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Lord Alarnath is famous as he is worshipped as representative of Lord Jagannath, especially during the 15-day Anavasar period of Mahaprabhu after Snana Jatra. The site has been famous for the pilgrimage of saints like Ramanujacharya and Sri Chaitanya.

Pandian held talks with the sevayats and local people about issues relating to the temple. After detailed discussion he asked the officials to draw up a master plan for the development of the site with proper facilities for pilgrims, tourists and sevayats. The Master plan will be presented before the chief minister for approval.