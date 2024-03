Odisha Lok Sabha & Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Schedule

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly polls in some States.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Assembly polls will also be held in several States including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The ECI informed that the elections for 147 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha will be held in four phases starting from May 13, 2024.

The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect across the country.

Voting Dates for Assembly Polls 2024:

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 13: Assembly Constituencies under Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur & Koraput Lok Sabha Seats.

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 20: Assembly Constituencies under Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Aska Lok Sabha Seats.

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 25: Assembly Constituencies under Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seats.

๐Ÿ“ŒJune 1: Assembly Constituencies under Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada & Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Seats.

In the first phase, the voting will be conducted for 28 Assembly Constituencies while in the second phase, the voting will be conducted for 35 Assembly Constituencies, in the third and fourth phase voting will be held for 42 Assembly Segments each.

First Phase:

(Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Nuapada, Khariar, Lanjigarh, Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna, Narla, Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Mohana, Paralakhemundi, Gunupur, Bissam Cuttack, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Kotpad, Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda)

Second Phase:

(Bargarh, Attabira, Padampur, Bijepur, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpali, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda, G Udayagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili)

Third Phase:

(Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Kuchinda, Rengali, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar, Champua, Karanjia, Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara,Talcher, Angul, Chhendipada, Athamallik, Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra Bhubaneshwar, Jatani, Begunia, Khodha, Chilika, Ranpur, Khandapada, Nayagarh)

Fourth Phase:

(Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Udala, Badasahi, Baripada, Jashipur, Saraskana, Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilgiri, Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda, Niali, Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada, Paradip, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur, Nimapara)

Voting Dates for 21 Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha:

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 13: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 20: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

๐Ÿ“ŒMay 25: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

๐Ÿ“ŒJune 01: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur