TNI Evening News Headlines – March 16, 2024

➡️Odisha to go for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections in 4 phases from May 13.
➡️Odisha Cabinet today approved 14 proposals of seven departments including construction of a high level bridge over river Mahanadi under Salepur block of Cuttack district.
➡️A meeting of the State Election Management Committee of Odisha unit of BJP was held at the state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar in view of simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.
➡️IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorm, 50 kmph gusty winds in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.
➡️Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar reviews Passing Out Parade of the third batch of Agniveers at INS Chilika.
➡️The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the country. Polls to be held in 7 phases from April 19; results on June 4.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the option of ‘vote-from-home’ for citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with 40% disability.
Related Posts
➡️Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to an end today.
➡️Trinamool Congress slams EC decision of 7-phase polling in West Bengal.
➡️Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23.
➡️AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will undergo eye surgery in UK.
➡️Commonwealth Games Gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been thrown out of national camp at NIS in Patiala as he attempted to break into the women’s hostel premises in night.
➡️Noted singer Anuradha Paudwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.
➡️Indian Navy officials have launched a major rescue operation by marine commandos to save the crew of the MV Ruen ship from Somali pirates. The 15-plus crew are from Bulgaria, Angola and Myanmar. Number of pirates on the hijacked vessel has been found to be more than 30.
➡️At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers including two officers, were killed in Terror Attack in Pakistan.
Comments are closed.