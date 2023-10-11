Odisha Launches ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’ Empowering Women

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’ at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, with an initial distribution of 100 scooters to women. This program is set to provide around 15,000 women with scooters in total.

Chief Minister Patnaik commended the women involved in the Mission Shakti scheme for their outstanding performance. The ‘Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana’ offers full interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs 1 lakh to help eligible individuals purchase scooters, promoting sustainable and affordable mobility.

The initiative’s primary goal is to enhance mobility support for Community Support Staff (CSS) and Executive Committee (EC) members of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHG) by granting them access to scooters. A federation system from the panchayat to district level has been established to support Mission Shakti SHGs at the grassroots.