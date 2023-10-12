4 Dead, 80 Injured as North East Express derails in Bihar

TNI Bureau: At least four people were killed and 80 others were injured after the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district yesterday evening,

According to reports, the mishap took place when six coaches of the train derailed at 9:53 pm while was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Source said that at least two AC 3 Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches derailed from the tracks.

“Train number 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya) was passing through the main line of Raghunathpur station. Six coaches got derailed,” the Railway Ministry said.

Soon, the local administration with the help of the locals and others launched a rescue operation and admitted at least 80 passengers to local hospitals. Later, the serious injuries were shifted to AIIMS, Patna.

Several ambulances and doctors rushing to the site to provide first aid to the injured passengers.

At least 21 trains operating on the route, including the Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Dibrugarh, have been diverted while two trains were also cancelled and they were — Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126), according to a statement issued by the East Central Railway zone following the train mishap.

Here is the list of the deceased passengers.