BJD registers “1st Win” in Zilla Parishad Polls

Insight Bureau: It may sound weird, but true. The scrutiny of nomination papers is not yet over, forget about the elections. But, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has registered its first victory in 2022 Zilla Parishad Polls after the BJP and Congress candidates withdrew their nominations in the Ambabhona Block Zone-2 in Bargarh as per the reports.

There is no other candidate in the fray now, except BJD candidate Kalpana Pradhan, who is all set to be declared uncontested winner by today evening.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Similarly, BJP candidate Bhaskar Chandra Jena had withdrawn his nomination from Zilla Parishad Zone No. 29 in Jajpur, boosting the chances of BJD candidate.

Thanks to a laklusture approach by BJP owing to mysterious reasons and a struggling Congress, BJD is having an advantage over other parties in the upcoming panchayat polls in Odisha.