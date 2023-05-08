TNI Evening News Headlines – May 08, 2023

➡️ Mercury to soar in Odisha in upcoming days. Sambalpur hottest place in Odisha today with 41.2 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM.

➡️ Campaign for Jharsuguda by-poll ends today. Voting will take place at 253 booths, including 26 pink booths.

➡️ Jharsuguda By-poll: Laikera Zone-1’s former Zilla Parishad member Lokendra Rout joins BJP in morning, returns to BJD in evening.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates another 335 transformed high schools in Cuttack, Kalahandi, Malkangiri & Jajpur districts as part of Phase III of High School Transformation Program under 5T.

➡️ A low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea today.

➡️ Severe cyclonic storm around May 10, system will likely recurve towards Bangladesh-Myanmar. No warning for rainfall as of now for Odisha: IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ 3 civilians killed as IAF’s MIG-21 Jet crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe.

➡️ Kerala Government orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy.

➡️ Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude jolts Kashmir. The tremor had its epicentre in Baramulla district.

➡️ More than Rs 171 litre seized in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29: Election Commission of India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Defence Minister opens first-of-its-kind IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh.

➡️ West Bengal Government bans the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in the State.

➡️ The Kerala Story is all Set to emerge ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER with a lifetime collection of minimum Rs 150 cr nett in India.

➡️ Kerala Human Rights Commission has registered a case over the 22 deaths in Malappuram boat accident. Kerala Government orders judicial probe into tourist boat tragedy.

➡️ Earthquake of 3.1 Magnitude jolts Kashmir. The tremor had its epicentre in Baramulla district.

➡️ More than Rs 375 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29: Election Commission of India.

➡️ Defence Minister opens first-of-its-kind IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh.

➡️ West Bengal Government bans the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in the State.

➡️ Ishan Kishan named as KL Rahul’s replacement for India’s WTC final against Australia. Rahul is set to undergo surgery followed by rehab.