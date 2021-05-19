Odisha Govt to facilitate Covid Vaccination for Family Members of Healthcare Providers

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Wednesday has decided to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination to the family members of healthcare workers.

In a letter to all district Collectors, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Additional Chief Secretary to the State (Health), PK Mohapatra has asked the officials to facilitate Covid vaccination to the family members of healthcare providers at health facilities in their respective districts/corporation at suitable CVCs.

Earlier, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) urged the State Government to give an order for special provision of vaccination to family members of all healthcare providers including doctors.