TNI Morning News Headlines – April 04, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested 9 Somali pirates who recently hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel. Indian Navy rescued 23 Pakistani nationals in the Arabian Sea.
➡️ Odisha Government declares holiday for its employees on voting days to exercise their franchise.
➡️Man dies after falling into an open drain at Mahima Nagar area under CRRI police station in Cuttack.
➡️Yellow warning issued for heat wave conditions in 11 Odisha districts. These districts are Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Dhenkanal.
➡️Olive Ridley sea turtles have started their annual mass nesting at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.
➡️Gold prices hit record high of Rs 71,330 per 10 grams of 24-carat on Thursday. 10 grams of 22-carat Gold reached Rs 63,800.
➡️Election Commission of India clarifies that “Eligible Officials on election duty can cast their vote through postal ballot at designated Voter Facilitation Centre.”
➡️In his affidavit, Rahul Gandhi declared assets worth Rs 9.24 crore.
➡️Sacred Lord Buddha relics from Sri Lanka to be presented to Dalai Lama today.
➡️India allows additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to UAE.
➡️Kolkata Knight Riders registers big win over Delhi Capitals, posts the second highest IPL total of 272/7 en route their 106-run victory over Delhi Capitals.
➡️Tesla will send a team to India this month to scout locations for a proposed $2 billion to $3 billion electric car plant.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to kickstart LS poll campaign in Bihar.
➡️Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years for indiscipline, making anti-party statements.
➡️AAP to support Congress LS candidate in Mizoram.
➡️Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved proposals of Paris Olympics bound boxers to train in Turkey.
➡️No issues encountered with oil payment from India: Russia Foreign Ministry.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale strikes off the East Coast of Honshu, Japan.
➡️US Elections: Donald Trump has a lead over Joe Biden in six of the seven swing States.
