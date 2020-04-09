Odisha Govt decides to extend the Lockdown till April 30

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabint has decided to extend the lockdown period for another 15 days till April 30, 2020. A proposal in this regard, has been sent to the Centre, confirms CM Naveen Patnaik after holding a video conference with his Ministers.

Odisha became the first State in the country to extend the lockdown period beyond April 14.

The Odisha Government has also requested the Centre to suspend train and flight services till April 30 along with the lockdown extension proposal.

CM Naveen Patnaik released a video message saying lockdown extension is very important to fight the coronavirus, as people’s lives are more important than economic fallout.

All schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till June 17, 2020. However, Agriculture and MGNREGA work won’t be affected so that farmers and workers are not hit.

“There won’t be any problem in transport of goods. We are leaving no stones unturned to scale up COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities across the state. We are going to do one lakh rapid testing in Odisha at the earlies,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

The CM also assured the people that all steps are being taken to ensure benefits to poor and needy under the Food Security Act. All essential services will be available to the people, he added.

“Odisha Government is in touch with all States where the migrant workers from the state are stuck. All efforts are being taken to ensure that they don’t face any hardship”, he said.

“Coronavirus is the biggest threat to the human race in more than a century. Life will not be the same again. All of us must understand this & face it boldly together. With our sacrifice & with blessings of Lord Jagannath this too shall pass,” the CM said.