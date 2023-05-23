TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal along with CM Naveen Patnaik graced the installation ceremony of High Mast National Flag in the Raj Bhavan premises today.
➡️Odia Language Literature & Culture Department writes to Collectors and SPs of all districts to ban Ganja in Shiva shrines in Odisha.
➡️Hunters gun down Forest Guard Bimal Kumar Jena in Similipal Forest of Mayurbhanj.
➡️Crorepati Police Inspector Birabar Bhagat, the inspector in-charge of Gaisilet police station in Bargarh district under Odisha Vigilance scanner.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) Facility at Khordha.
➡️Self-styled godman Jyoti Ranjan Beura aka Golden Baba’s high-end Audi Q5 car seized by ED during probe against him in PMLA case.
➡️Karnataka Congress leader and 5-time MLA, UT Khader files nomination for the Speaker of Vidhana Soudha.
➡️Indian Navy’s indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carries out engagement of sea skimming supersonic target.
➡️G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar; G20 delegates laud development in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️India-born Yakub Patel elected Mayor of UK’s Preston.
➡️Disney begins 3rd job cut round, 2,500 employees to be affect.
Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to be completely lifted from Assam this year: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
