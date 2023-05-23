TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2023

➡️Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal along with CM Naveen Patnaik graced the installation ceremony of High Mast National Flag in the Raj Bhavan premises today.
➡️Odia Language Literature & Culture Department writes to Collectors and SPs of all districts to ban Ganja in Shiva shrines in Odisha.
➡️Hunters gun down Forest Guard Bimal Kumar Jena in Similipal Forest of Mayurbhanj.
➡️Crorepati Police Inspector Birabar Bhagat, the inspector in-charge of Gaisilet police station in Bargarh district under Odisha Vigilance scanner.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) Facility at Khordha.
➡️Self-styled godman Jyoti Ranjan Beura aka Golden Baba’s high-end Audi Q5 car seized by ED during probe against him in PMLA case.
➡️Karnataka Congress leader and 5-time MLA, UT Khader files nomination for the Speaker of Vidhana Soudha.
➡️Indian Navy’s indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carries out engagement of sea skimming supersonic target.
➡️G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar; G20 delegates laud development in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️India-born Yakub Patel elected Mayor of UK’s Preston.
➡️Disney begins 3rd job cut round, 2,500 employees to be affect.
Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to be completely lifted from Assam this year: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
