Odisha Govt announces 10-day Extra Leave for Women Employees

TNI Bureau: In a significant decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an additional 10 days of leave for women government employees.

As per a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister made the announcement keeping in mind the family responsibilities and various problems faced by women.

The women employees working in various state government departments used to get 15 days of leave annually. But with today’s announcement for additional 10 days now they can avail 25 days of casual leave in a year.

It is worth noting that Odisha was the first state in the country to take radical steps like reserving 33% of government jobs for women in the 90s.