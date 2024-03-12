Political Turmoil in Haryana; CM ML Khattar Resigns

TNI Bureau: In a surprising development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned ahead of the Lok Sabha election after its alliance with JJP collapsed.

Khatar tender his resignation after meeting Governor Bandaru Dattareya this morning amid speculation of a split in the ruling alliance over seat-sharing agreements for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Cabinet Ministers also resigned along with him.

According to sources the senior BJP leader could contest from Karnal and the saffron party which is the single largest party in the State with 40 seats is confident of forming the government again with the support of some independent MLAs. Haryana has 90 assembly constituencies. However, some sources say Khattar could take oath as the CM again if the BJP forms Govt with the support of others.

Till date, BJP had a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP.