Odisha Govt hikes Salary of Sarpanchs, ZP Members and Others

TNI Bureau: Odisha government on Tuesday hiked the remuneration and other benefits for the Panchayati Raj representatives of the state.

As per the announcement, the remuneration of the Sarpanchs has been hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,350 while the monthly salary of the Naib Sarpanchs has been raised to Rs 4,000 from the existing Rs 490.

Likewise, the government also increased the daily allowance and sitting fees of Sarpanchs, Naib Sarpanch and ward members from Rs 240 to Rs 480 per day.

The remuneration of the Zilla Parishad president also has been increased to Rs 30,000 from the existing Rs 9,380 and their daily allowance and sitting fee to Rs 600 from Rs 300.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Similarly, the Zilla Parishad vice-president will now get a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 instead of Rs 7040 and a daily allowance and sitting fee of Rs 600 instead of Rs 300.

The state government also hiked the Zilla Parishad members’ remuneration and daily allowance and sitting fee. While their remuneration has been increased to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 3530, their daily allowance and sitting fee have been hiked to Rs 600 from Rs 300.

The panchayat samiti chairman will now get a revised remuneration of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 3,530; while the deputy chairman will get Rs 7,500 from the existing Rs 2,350.

The panchayat samiti members will now get a remuneration of Rs 7500 instead of Rs 2,350.