TNI Morning News Headlines – February 26, 2024

➡️Odisha Matric Exams 2024: Maths question paper allegedly leaked; Board refutes allegations.
➡️3 women jatra artistes killed, 4 critical in road mishap near Ostapur in Kendrapara district.
➡️12-hour bandh called in Manamunda under Boudh district over exclusion from frecently announced NACs list.
➡️Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat wins Gold at Para-Badminton World Championship in Thailand by defeating England’s Daniel Bethell in the SL3 category.
➡️India’s Poverty level has fallen below 5%: NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.
➡️PM Narendra Modi dives into Arabian Sea to perform underwater puja in submerged ancient Dwarka. He prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is.
➡️Allahabad HC allowed Hindu parties to continue prayers at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.
Related Posts
➡️Supreme Court seeks ED’s response to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
➡️Nine killed in major road accident in Bihar’s Kaimur.
➡️The farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march is on hold till February 29. Security remains tightened at Shambhu border.
➡️Equity market declines in early trade; Sensex slides 121.20 points to 73,021.60 points.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.89 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Ministry of External Affairs rejects reports about Indians seeking discharge from Russian Army. The Centre claimed several Indians have already been discharged.
➡️Thailand’s Deputy PM Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara arrives in New Delhi for a four-day India visit.
➡️Donald Trump wins South Carolina, easily beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state.
Comments are closed.