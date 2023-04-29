Odisha effects IAS, IPS reshuffle, appoints new SJTA Administrator

Odisha Government on Saturday effected a reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers.

While IAS officer Ranjan Kumar Das appointed as the Chief Administrator, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, Srikanta Prusty appointed as Special Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

Similarly, OSD to Chief Secretary Dilip Routray appointed as Director, Odia Language & Culture and Director, Odisha Paribar.

Like this, 1988-batch Special DG Communication Arun Kumar Ray & 1989-batch Special DG HRPC SM Narvane transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department.