Kejriwal joins Wrestlers’ Protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

TNI Bureau: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar.

“Those who love our country, whether they’re from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)…” Arvind said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Delhi CM also demanded strict action against the accused and asked the central government to not ‘become so harsh’ as to stop the supply of water, power and mattresses to the grapplers.

This is the first time that Kejriwal came to the public after allegations of him spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official Civil Lines residence.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also went to meet the protesting wrestlers.